Dr. Kim Maletta Shibley is now seeing patients at the Western OB/GYN clinic locations in Waconia and Chaska, which are divisions of Ridgeview Clinics, Ridgeview announced.
Maletta Shibley’s medical interests include low and high-risk obstetrics, contraception, abnormal Paps, colposcopy and menopause, according to a press release from Ridgeview. She enjoys educating her patients about their medical issues and providing them with the best treatment options for their unique situations. She hopes to promote women’s health and wellness and care for women throughout all stages of their lives.
Maletta Shibley will also begin to see patients in Excelsior beginning this fall, Ridgeview said.
Free meet and greets visits are available with Maletta Shibley or any provider with Western OB/GYN. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the office at 952-442-2137.