In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Dr. Lori Aleknavicius, a local clinical psychologist, is hosting a Mental Health Open Forum at the Chaska Community Center on May 18 from 7–8 p.m.
The talk is free to the public and will include an open Q&A session. Aleknavicius previously led lunch talks for active older adults at the community center.
Aleknavicius and her husband Patrick run a practice called Inner Fokus that offers in person services in Duluth and Laguna Beach, California, as well as virtual services to clients across Minnesota, Wisconsin and California.