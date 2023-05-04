Local organization Mi C.A.S.A. held multiple children’s day events throughout the southwest metro in recent weeks, bringing communities together for activities, games, food and music.
Mi C.A.S.A. has served the area’s Hispanic and Latino communities for over 15 years, run by an all-Latino staff of six.
According to its website, the organization looks to “increase and promote healthy lifestyles through mental health awareness, healthy eating and active living in an environment which promotes inclusion and racial equity while raising up leaders from within the community to continue and expand the mission.”
The group’s children’s day events have been held within the community for over a decade, Mi C.A.S.A. co-founder Mary Hernandez said. She added that a grant received from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights for National Child Abuse Prevention Month allowed the annual celebration to expand.
Two children’s day events were recently held in the southwest metro: one on April 22 at Sweeney Elementary in Shakopee, and the other April 29 at La Academia in Chaska.
The days consisted of family friendly activities, including face painting and a balloon artist, games and food catered by local businesses. La Academia students also performed a dance at the Chaska event.
“It’s a free community event to celebrate kids,” Hernandez said. “That sense of belonging, that community coming together — it’s why we do what we do.”
While the expansion looked to bring in more numbers, Hernandez said Mi C.A.S.A. was astounded by this year’s participation. The Shakopee event saw over 1,000 attendees, and Chaska’s saw around 800, as well.
The children’s day events also saw various city and county organizations partner with Mi C.A.S.A. to serve as vendors or to participate in the activities.
More than 20 organizations participated in the Shakopee event, including the Shakopee Police Department, Scott County Library, Shakopee Diversity Alliance, St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Together WE CAN.
Chaska’s day saw about a dozen partners, some being Love INC of Carver County, Carver County Public Health and the Chaska Police Department.
“I lived in Scott County for over 20 years, and I felt welcome. We wanted to magnify that and duplicate it within our community to say, ‘You are loved. You are cared for. You are welcome to live where you live and participate in your city,’” Hernandez said about the significance of children’s day events. “We believe that if you feel you have that sense of belonging, you’re going to take care of your community, and it’s going to be healthier.”