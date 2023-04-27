Classically trained Serbian painter Dan Petrov has been working, living and creating in Minnesota since 2006.
His presence in the Southwest Metro is picking up, next with the Sower Gallery at Shepherd of the Hill Church in Chaska in an exhibit featuring 30 of his still life paintings.
“With still life, the main subject is actually light,” Petrov said. “You know, how the light affects the form and composition a little bit and harmony of colors.”
Prior to sharing his Renaissance and Flemish style paintings with the Midwest, the Serbian-born artist studied with masters all over Europe. He was 16 years old when he obtained his passport and has been traveling and learning ever since.
He spent most summers while in university in northern Italy studying the painting techniques of Renaissance and contemporary painters from Italian masters.
“From there I developed my stylistic interest for high realism and different aspects of Renaissance art that is based on the dramatic appearance of the form from the dark,” Petrov said.
The term for this technique in art is chiaroscuro, famously used by Caravaggio, an Italian painter in the Baroque and Renaissance periods.
“I had to finish something that was more promising in a financial way so that I could keep my parents happy, so I finished law school,” Petrov said.
In his third year of law school, his parents allowed him to go to an art academy. Petrov then went on to be a “lawyer by day and painter by night.”
As Petrov’s masters taught him, Renaissance and Flemish painting styles are the most forgiving methods of oil painting, methods that “build a painting in layers.”
Prior to living in Minnesota, Petrov lived in Ontario, Canada, and established a studio. He was associated with the studio of the late Sergio DePaoli, an artist from Italy.
Petrov’s oil paintings today consist mainly of portraits, still life and landscape paintings.
“Realism is coming back and coming back with a vengeance because people got tired of abstract art, a kind of anti-art with no content, no subject,” Petrov said. “I’m using these techniques for contemporary subjects, I’m not painting with any ambition to paint like a Renaissance painter… Techniques are just the vehicle.”
Petrov also teaches Renaissance and Flemish oil painting methods at his Lakeville studio, information on which can be found at danpetrovart.com/events. He also teaches at the Lakeville Arts Center.
“One of the most enjoyable elements of art is always the skill,” Petrov said. “When people have the skill, they don’t have a problem with how they’re going to express certain content. Imagery is important.”
The artist has even created his own line of oil paints, Raphael Oil Colors, due to being “disappointed with American quality of pigments.” The paints are no longer for sale, however, due to difficulties with obtaining the necessary pigments from around the world.
This is not Petrov’s first time having work featured at the Sower Gallery. Last fall his piece “Denial of Peter” was shown in the Interfaith Gallery Show.