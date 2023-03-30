The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will waive vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on April 22, June 10, Sept. 9 and Nov. 24.
This move, with the support of the Legislature, is designed to encourage Minnesotans to “get outdoors and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in nature,” according to a DNR press release.
“Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open year-round, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in the outdoors in every season,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division, in a press release. “We hope offering a series of free entrance days will encourage Minnesotans to visit these special places to spend time enjoying the outstanding natural resources our state has to offer and recharge from the stresses of everyday life.”
The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours.
Visit the DNR’s Free Park Days page or contact the DNR Information Center by emailing info.dnr@state.mn.us for more information.