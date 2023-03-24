The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum hosted a celebration March 18 to highlight an exhibit on Indigenous art during its final week.
The exhibit, “Visions from the Land: Native Interpretations,” ran from Jan. 12-March 26 and centered around the artistic works of four regional Indigenous artists: James Autio, Gordon Coons, Anna Johnson and Ivy Vainio.
According to the Arboretum’s website, the exhibit displays a variety of artwork as “each artist uses a different technique or process to produce captivating art inspired by the natural world.”
The Arboretum has featured multiple pop-up events this year to accompany the exhibit. Last weekend’s pop-up event was the largest yet, with many different activities and partnerships set up to celebrate Indigenous art and culture.
“I think this really will add this next level of understanding about the Ojibwe Anishinaabe culture. A lot of people have not had experiences with any sorts of Indigenous celebration, and we want to make sure that we get those first-timers as well as people who are from the Indigenous community,” said Wendy DePaolis, the Arboretum’s curator of art and sculpture.
Since October, Indigenous guests have received free general daily admission to the Arboretum.
The celebration’s events included bringing in storyteller Hope Flanagan to lead two storytelling events during the afternoon.
A panel discussion with the featured exhibit artists was also led by DePaolis. DePaolis said the goal of the panel was for guests to learn a bit more about the artists’ techniques and overall inspiration behind their artwork.
Hors d’oeuvres and beverages were catered at the Arboretum by Pow Wow Grounds, a Minneapolis-based cafe.
During the celebration, in-depth tours of the exhibit were given by Coons. Coons was also responsible for co-curating the exhibit and helping set up the weekend celebration and additional pop-up events.
His artwork, according to the Arboretum’s artist biographies, centers around painting, printmaking and fumage. Coons paints in the Ojibwe Woodland style and creates fumage and smoke art by burning cedar.
“The artist talking about their work gives a little bit more meaning to the work, and it brings things that people don’t realize — a lot of it being historical references,” he said about giving weekend tours of the “Visions” exhibit.
Coons said much of the exhibit centered around the theme of “Gidibaajimomin,” translating to, “We tell stories.” He added that he hopes people who attended the celebration or the exhibit over the last two-and-a-half months left with a better understanding and relationship to Native culture.
“Everything we do has a story behind it,” he added.
The pop-up event this weekend also included meeting with and seeing the artwork of Ramona Morrow, a nationally recognized artist known for her cattail dolls, beadwork and jewelry.
While this past weekend’s event was focused around celebration, it also served as a loving send off to the exhibit, which wraps up this Sunday.
The “Visions” exhibit was years in the making, according to DePaolis, who collaborated with Coons in putting it together. Coons worked with his friends when bringing in the other featured artists as well as those contributing to pop-up events.
DePaolis said she has been pleased by the takeaway of guests who have viewed the exhibit, noting that the Arboretum has seen a record number of sales in this show as people resonate with the art and purchase it for their own homes.
She attributed much of the exhibit’s success to Coons’ passion for highlighting talented Indigenous artists and organizations.
“Gordon elevates local Indigenous artists and people and businesses for the sake of education, knowledge and promotion of other Indigenous people,” she said.
This passion comes from the idea of community, which Coons said largely stems from his younger years living on the reservation as well as teaching and supporting other artists for over 30 years.
“It’s more like a family,” he said. “We all get together, and we all help each other — that’s why I do this.”