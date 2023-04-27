The Minnesota Valley Community Band presents its 37th annual spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Chanhassen High School.
Natalie Roth, senior trumpeter at Chaska High School, will join the band as soloist for Movement I of Haydn’s “Concerto for Trumpet in Eb.”
In addition to playing lead trumpet in the Wind Symphony, Roth played lead trumpet in the “Guys and Dolls” pit orchestra and Jazz I. Roth was selected by audition to be the principal trumpet for the Minnesota Music Educator’s All State Concert Band.
She is considering studying music education at the University of Iowa of in the fall.
Other concert highlights include pieces by Julius Fucik “The Florentiner,” Shostakovitch’s “Waltz No. 2,” Ives’ “Variations on America” and music from the motion picture “How to Train Your Dragon” by John Powell.
There is no admission charge.