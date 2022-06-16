The 60-member Minnesota Valley Community Band plans to perform in Chaska Friday, June 24, in the gazebo at City Square Park.
Featured numbers include selections from "West Side Story," "The Imperial March," "Yoda’s Theme," "Star Wars" main theme and "Entry March of the Boyars."
Traditional patriotic favorites such as "America the Beautiful" and "The Stars and Stripes Forever" will round out the concert. The band is directed by Barry Fox.
The performance, which starts at 7 p.m., is sponsored by the City of Chaska Department of Parks and Recreation. The Park is located at 4th Street and Chestnut. Concert-goers may wish to bring a lawn chair or blanket.