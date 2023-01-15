Minnesota Zoo is hosting “Zoo After Hours” over the next few months, inviting adults to enjoy uniquely themed nights and activities.
Guests are able to participate in a range of zoo activities and enjoy food and drinks.
“You have adults coming together who all have some sort of passion for animals or conservation or nature,” said Zach Nugent, Minnesota Zoo’s communication and media relations specialist.
Nugent said the zoo has done iterations of an event like this in previous years, but this feels like a more concrete return to adult programs at the zoo. The success of last year’s “Wild Nights” program, another adult event held at the zoo, also largely contributed to the creation of Zoo After Hours.
Three dates have been set for the After Hours event from January-March, with each night having its own unique theme that highlights the zoo’s animals and conservation efforts.
January’s “Under the Sea” teaches guests more about aquatic zoo animals, Discovery Bay Aquarium and the ocean conservation efforts and initiatives at the zoo.
February features “Love is in the Air,” informing guests about animals’ reproductive behaviors and how endangered species’ genetics and survival are being cared for via “species survival plans.”
March’s theme is “Spring Break Staycation,” providing guests with a tropical experience through the zoo’s tropics trail. This space serves as a slightly humid, tropical walking space surrounded by greenery as well as birds and other tropical animals.
“It’s really just a nice opportunity to take a break from winter in Minnesota,” Nugent said. “Come to the zoo, and enjoy these luscious indoor trails and aquariums that are offered right here in the backyard of so many in the metro area.”
Education and conservation displays will be available for guests to interact with as well as naturalists eager to chat about the animals. A silent disco at Discovery Bay will also be held during these nights.
Nugent said he hopes these After Hours events help people think of the zoo as a fun destination for more than just kids and their families.
“We want to make sure that people know the Minnesota Zoo is a zoo for all,” he said. “By creating events that cater more toward the adult audience, we’re really looking to reach out to Minnesotans… who ordinarily wouldn’t think of the zoo as an activity.”