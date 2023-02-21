The Minnesota Zoo is running a weeklong camp in late March for kids wanting a fun, animal-focused experience over spring break.
The camp takes place from March 27-31 for students in first through third grade.
The zoo holds summer camps, as well as “school’s out camps” over spring break, MEA break and winter break. This one next month is focused on extreme animals and looks into the radical things they can do.
“I chose this topic because it’s really interesting to me. I love learning about animals in general, but also just the weird and gross and interesting things that a lot of animals can do,” said Lindsay Brinson, Minnesota Zoo camp supervisor. “This camp focuses on all of those things — the attention grabbers, the fun facts and the mind-blowing things that some animals can do.”
Each of the five days has a specific theme. Day one covers extreme animals of the forest, where kids learn more about the animals that live in Minnesota forests, as well as the world’s rainforests.
The second day focuses on extreme parenting, such as how penguins take care of their eggs and babies in a harsh environment.
Day three looks into extreme defenses, including how animals like porcupines, snow monkeys and wolverines defend themselves when threatened.
Day four covers extreme diets and has the kids learn about animals’ eating habits by noting similarities and differences between the zoo’s kitchen and their kitchens at home.
The final day is about extreme worlds, temperatures and human helpers. Kids will get to talk to the zoo’s conservation specialist about mussels’ effects on Minnesota’s ecosystems. A service dog will also visit the kids and demonstrate how they help people on a daily basis.
Throughout the five days, Brinson said kids will learn about all these topics through participating in arts and crafts, games, stories, interacting with animals and exploring different habitats within the zoo.
Kids will also get to go to the zoo’s Wings and Things animal show, learning about animals like owls and porcupines. A dolphin training demonstration will be shown to kids, as some from the Brookfield Zoo in suburban Chicago are staying in Minnesota while their habitat gets rebuilt.
“Our camps and our camp participants bring so much fun energy to the zoo and to see these young learners take such an interest in nature and animals and the incredible work that individuals like Lindsay and so many others do at the zoo, it really is just a great atmosphere and great learning opportunity,” said Zach Nugent, Minnesota Zoo’s communication and media relations specialist.
The weeklong camp can hold up to 20 people, and families are asked to pack a lunch and a snack for each day. Since the zoo is a peanut and nut-free camp, zoo staff asks that families avoid those items.
Families can register their kids and learn more information on the zoo’s website.