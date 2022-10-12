The annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back at the Minnesota Zoo for its fourth year.
The seasonal event takes place from Oct. 1-Nov. 5 and features over 5,000 carved jack-o’-lanterns adorning a quarter-mile trail at the zoo.
This year’s theme is “Night at the Library” and includes over 120 intricately carved pumpkins as part of the theme.
Most of these pumpkins are categorized by book categories and genres; these include children’s stories, classic novels, science fiction, romance and fairy tales.
“This has been one of my favorite themes so far at Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular,” said Zach Nugent, Minnesota Zoo’s communication and media relations specialist. “It’s going to take you on a journey through representations of different characters and different settings.”
This theme also allows artists to get creative beyond books since libraries also provide access to music, movies and games, Nugent added.
“There’s going to be references to music, to movies, to some board games and video games,” he said. “Really a lot of fun and a lot of artistic creativity has gone into the pumpkins this year.”
About 20 local artists and pumpkin-carving organization Passion for Pumpkins are responsible for designing and carving this year’s pumpkins. The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular has been a yearly event at the zoo since 2018, taking a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“This is a great opportunity to get out into nature during this beautiful season in Minnesota,” Nugent said. “You can walk through the zoo to this quarter-mile forest and trail and have just a really fun fall experience … marveling at these pieces of art that have been put onto pumpkins.”