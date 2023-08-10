Twin Cities musician Katy Tessman, who plays in venues across the southwest metro area, is releasing a new album titled “Time to Fly” on Oct. 14.
“The album weaves a tapestry of uplifting melodies and heartfelt ballads, resonating with themes of self-discovery and resilience,” a press release noted.
The album features members of Tessman’s band, Katy and the Turnbuckles, including Louis “Sweet Lou” Tessman Stanoch, her son; bassist Tom Leier, a bandmate from the late 1990s; and drummer Kelley Lima, a reunited high school classmate.
Other collaborators include Nikki Lemire on harp and backing vocals, Jillian Rae on strings, Justin Jacobson on pedal steel, and Michael Koppelman on piano, guitar, and backing vocals.
Tessman is touring Minnesota this fall in celebration of her new album, including shows in Grand Rapids, Duluth, St. Peter, Wyoming, St. Joseph, Chaska, Excelsior, Aitkin and Northfield.
The album is part of Tessman’s return to performing after a 20-year hiatus in which she “raised her two sons, fought a victorious battle with breast cancer, authored an award-winning children’s book entitled “Our Mama is a Beautiful Garden” and was named CHANGEMAKER by the Minnesota Women’s Press,” according to the release.