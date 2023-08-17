What started off as a childhood nickname for Jeff Misgen has expanded into a two-location pizza business called Mizzy’s Pizza, now with a restaurant in Carver.
Mizzy’s Pizza, owned by Carver residents Jeff and DeAnn Misgen, officially opened July 12 after two years of construction and development of the business.
Since the first pizza place in Belle Plaine is mainly focused on delivery and carry out, the Misgens’ dream was to have a shop with a “sit down option with a bar, making it very conducive for both families or people that were on a date or meeting friends or whatever the case may be,” Jeff Misgen said.
The business has been in operation since 2004 but was called Pizza Plus until 2017.
“Jeff said to me one day, ‘I’ve always wanted a pizza shop called Mizzy’s.’ And I’m like, why don’t you change the name? We were doing a remodel/refresh inside of that [Belle Plaine] location,” DeAnne Misgen said. “It led to some confusion where people think there was an ownership change, but it’s the same. Just a new name and new logo.”
Mizzy’s Pizza offers appetizers, sandwiches, desserts and pasta entrees along with a wide variety of pizzas.
“I think our biggest advantage is that we’re independent,” Jeff Misgen said. “We’re nimble, we can pivot on a dime, because we don’t report to corporate, we don’t report to a franchise. We make our own recipes, we make our lasagna in-house, we don’t buy it frozen… it’s not fast food, this is quality food.”
The business recently added Detroit Deep Dish to the menu, which requires a different baking process than a traditional pizza. They take about 12.5 minutes to bake in their deck ovens with 525-degree, gas heated ceramic bricks.
“You’re never going to see two pizzas come out of our oven looking exactly the same,” Jeff Misgen said.
“I have a phrase I always say: ‘Put some extra love on that,’ DeAnne Misgen said. “That really means pour some love into what you’re making. Make it with intention. Make it beautiful.”
The phrase came about when Jeff first started making pizzas for DeAnne and has stuck around as a mantra for crafting the perfect pizza.
The Misgens have eight children through a blended marriage, ranging in ages from 6 to 30, with most working in the family business.
Several of the dishes are named after family members, such as Jeff’s Sweetlander, Quinn’s Protein, Heath’s Buffalo Mac, DeAnne’s Delight Chicken and Kenzie’s Bacon Cheeseburger.
The building, which is owned by the Misgens, is 6,200 square feet, including an outdoor patio area. There is also an attached 2,500-square foot section that is available for rent.
With the building right across the street from the Community Park baseball fields, the Misgens hope it’s a space where baseball families and players can come and share a pizza together.
With the Belle Plaine location mainly focused on delivery and carry out pizzas, the two have learned quickly how different it is to run a sit down restaurant.
“Right now we’re doing about 55% sit down and 40% pickup. There’s only a small amount of people doing delivery. It’s just completely the opposite of what we’re used to doing,” he added.
Misgen said he will eventually need around 60 employees, mostly part-time, to meet anticipated business needs — especially since deliveries are done by employees.
“The growth in and around Carver may be one of the biggest reasons we started this business here,” he said. “People have been great so far and we are pretty excited about the future for us and this community.”