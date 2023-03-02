The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host an in-person public meeting to discuss the resurfacing project beginning this spring between Pioneer Trail in Chaska and Highway 5 in Chanhassen.
The open house-style public meeting will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on March 8 in the Chaska Middle School East commons area.
MnDOT staff will be available to answer questions about project improvements and traffic impacts. Starting this spring, crews will resurface this stretch of road and replace the 82nd Street traffic signal.
Information about the adjacent Peavey Road roundabout project will also be available at the meeting.
For more information or to sign up for email updates, visit mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy41chaska. For road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.