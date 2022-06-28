Bystanders pushed against yellow caution tape on the corner of Broadway and Water Street in Jordan, trying to get a glimpse inside an antiques store where emerging star Joe Keery was filming a movie scene.
When the star of the hit show “Stranger Things” did come outside to walk to a nearby building with air conditioning, bystanders moved as close to him as possible, waving and screaming with their phones out, ready to take video.
Keery smiled and waved back.
Keery and the rest of the cast and crew were filming scenes June 20 for the movie “Marmalade,” a dark comedy that follows a couple — played by Keery and Camila Morrone — who commit a bank robbery. The crew didn’t let on too much about what was being filmed but said the scenes being shot in Jordan took place in 1994 and were part of a flash-back in the movie.
To shoot the scenes, the production company Signature Films got permission from the city council to cordon off parts of Broadway and Water Streets for much of the day. Some of the filming was done inside Water Street Antiques.
Morrone was dressed in snakeskin flair pants and a pink mesh top designed to look worn, her hair wavy and light pink. Keery had long hair and wore sunglasses and, like Morrone, looked straight out of the ‘90s.
More than 100 people showed up to get a glimpse of the actors and film shoot — despite scorching temperatures that reached 100 degrees.
As assortment of crew members also mingled with the crowd.
There was the boy from Henderson — where film scenes had been shot a week earlier — who was so helpful in his hometown that he was invited to help in Jordan. He earned the nickname “Mayor of Henderson” from the crew.
There was the college dropout, who excitedly told his girlfriend he had gotten into a community college in California, a step that would get him closer to being able to work on movies in Hollywood.
A medic on site, meanwhile, refused to let anyone take her spot, lest she lose her place among the cast and crew.
Besides the shoot in the antique store, the crew spent part of the day on driving scenes with cameras set up on the corner of streets or attached to the back of a car as it drove down First Street. A father-daughter stunt-driving team, along with other crew members, took photos of old-fashioned cars parked outside the antique shop.
Anne Healy, the location manager who arranged the shoot, said “Marmalade” would be entirely shot in Minnesota, which would make it eligible for a new state tax credit.
Healy had driven through downtown Jordan 30 years ago from a nearby stable to get a pop at a grocery store. She knew when she saw it that she had to use it for a project. In “Marmalade,” she found a film that would make perfect use of the old-school architecture and buildings that have been fixed up since she first saw them.
It also helped that Jordan is only 20 miles north of Henderson, another site for film scenes. “We would do more (filming of) movies (in Jordan) because it’s a great town. People were super nice. The police were great,” Healy said.
Back near the set, some of the bystanders standing behind the caution tape had been there since 7 a.m. When it got too hot, they moved into a cafe to watch from a window.
Many held posters, Funko pops and other “Stanger Things” memorabilia. One person dressed up as Dustin Henderson, a character on “Stanger Things.”
The actors found time to mingle with the crowd. Keery signed memorabilia. Morrone told the boy from Henderson that he needed to put on sunscreen after he started getting a little red.