In May, Carver County accepted a $150,000 grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to assist low-income landowners with failing septic systems.
Subsurface sewage treatment systems, more commonly referred to as septic systems, are wastewater treatment systems that are not connected to municipal sewers. Therefore, the burden of maintenance falls on the property owner.
According to the MPCA, there are approximately 620,000 septic systems in Minnesota. Of those systems, an estimated 107,000 are failing, and nearly a fourth of property owners with failing systems are low-income.
The new grant funding is reserved for those low-income property owners “who reside in watersheds with identified E. Coli, fecal coliform, or nutrient surface water impairments,” according to a recent county board packet.
Failing septic systems can result in contamination of surface and ground water with nitrates and phosphorus pollution, resulting in harmful algal blooms, according to the EPA.
Wastewater can contain a myriad of bacteria, parasites, excessive or harmful nutrients, viruses, and even chemicals, so proper wastewater treatment is paramount for maintaining public health and the environment. According to the MPCA, over two-thirds of the state’s population gets their drinking water from groundwater.
With the new funding, Carver County is estimating it will be able to upgrade or replace up to 30 failing septic systems and is hoping to offer the funds as early as Thursday, June 1.
Currently, Carver County has a couple other assistance programs for low-income individuals with failing septic systems.
The low-interest loan program is offered via the Carver County Community Development Agency and offers loans to eligible residents with a 1.5% annual interest rate.
Additionally, the County’s Direct Discharge Cost Share Program offers cost share and extended loan period incentives to property owners willing to upgrade their direct discharge septic system.
To inquire about eligibility for these programs, contact the Carver County Environmental Services Department.