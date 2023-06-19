Guests at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska can enjoy live music all summer long with the return of Music in the Gardens.
The Arboretum has held Music in the Gardens for more than 20 years, Arboretum Guest Services Manager Charlene Wickenhauser said. Musical artists and bands play Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons at either the Ordway Picnic Shelter or Trex Deck overlooking Green Heron Pond.
Over 20 different artists are scheduled throughout the summer, with an array of different music genres coming to the Arboretum. Music ranges from symphonic wind bands and jazz ensembles to swing music and popular song covers.
“We have such a variety of music each week out here, and there’s people who love to come out just to see the variety of music that we have out here," Wickenhauser said. "There’s so many different styles.”
Wickenhauser said Music in the Gardens has some artists on the schedule who are performing here for the first time. Most artists this year are from the Twin Cities metro area.
“I love getting the new music and new groups out here,” she said. “It’s something new, and that’s what people like to see — new performances.”
In addition to enjoying new music, attending the performances also gives attendees a chance to explore the gardens and attractions at the Arboretum all summer long.
“Even when people come out here to follow the bands, they’re coming and enjoying the gardens while they’re here too,” Wickenhauser said.
Performances are scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and 1:30-3 p.m. on Sundays. Specific schedule dates for the summer are available on the Arboretum’s website at arb.umn.edu/events/musicinthegardens.
Tickets can also be purchased via the website or by contacting the Arboretum. Music in the Gardens is included with general daily admission costs:
- Members: Free
- Non-members ages 15 and younger: Free
- Non-members ages 16 and older: $15
Guests are recommended to bring blankets or lawn chairs.