It’s been one month since the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum said farewell to Executive Director Peter Moe, who was an Arboretum employee for nearly 50 years, and welcomed the new energy and expertise of Andrew Gapinski.
Gapinski, a born and raised Wisconsinite, returns to the Midwest after serving as director of horticulture for 10 years at the Arnold Arboretum at Harvard University in Boston.
“I’m honored to be a part of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum,” Gapinski said. “I’m looking forward to meeting as many people as I can and understanding what motivates people to be involved in the Arboretum and how we can serve our community and be a resource for communities across Minnesota and beyond.”
The executive director position is one that involves working alongside 200 staff members, ensuring collaboration across different sectors of the 1,200 acre Arboretum, securing resources for the Arboretum’s future and working with the Dean of the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences at the University of Minnesota, according to Gapinski.
Prior to his new role, Gapinski spent time with Moe “trying to learn as much as possible about what he accomplished and what he saw as the greatest needs.”
While it’s only been a month since he started, Gapinski said the experience has “been phenomenal.”
“I’ve been blown away by the location and the talents of the staff that are here and everybody has been welcoming, from the staff to the members and donors and volunteers,” he said.
Gapinski is intrigued by the focus on research and innovation at the land-grant institution, particularly around new grape, apple and ornamentals.
“The opportunity at the University of Minnesota where that type of work is still thriving is something that I couldn’t pass up,” Gapinski said.
New leadership, same passion
The new director was interested in the natural world from a young age. He grew up “ice skating on farm ponds, catching crayfish in the Oconomowoc River, ice fishing, portaging and canoeing the area lakes, and hiking and snowshoeing,” according to communications from the Arboretum.
Gapinski went on to study horticulture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he also played football for the Badgers during his freshman year.
After he graduated, he went on to work at Morton Arboretum in Chicago, where he met his wife and fellow horticulturist Tiffany Enzenbacher.
“We have very similar career paths in the natural world and plants and that’s what our family is all about,” Gapinski said. “We share that love for gardening culture with our children.”
They now have two school-age daughters together, making the move back to the Midwest a “good opportunity for us to come back and be closer to relatives for our children.”
Gapinski developed a passion for public gardens and quickly became dedicated to the field. He received his masters degree in public horticulture from the University of Delaware as a part of the Longwood Graduate Program.
His first exposure to leadership at a university institution was as director of horticulture at the arboretum at Penn State. There Gapinski got a better understanding of the resources available to university-based botanical gardens and the connections and support between departments, faculty and other resources.
Every arboretum has its own focus. “Some are focused heavily on garden spaces, some are focused on education, some are predominantly in research or conservation,” according to Gapinski.
“What I really appreciate about the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is that it’s a place for everybody,” he said. “Of course there’s beautiful gardens … but there’s also endless areas of natural beauty that are here to explore.”
He is particularly excited to dig into the Arboretum’s Urban Garden Program in the Twin Cities, a program designed to teach communities about horticulture.
“It’s a great priority of mine to understand the people and communities that have access to the Arboretum and how they’re utilizing the Arboretum, and those groups that are underserved,” Gapinski said.
During the pandemic, “being outside was our only outlet” and “more so than ever, our natural environment and institutions like the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum are seen as essential components of our health and well being. I think there’s certainly been an increased appreciation for public spaces and green spaces within cities and rural communities and I don’t see that going away,” Gapinski added.