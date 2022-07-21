After a year of planning, Carver County put up signs along Highway 10 in early June that acknowledged farmers with the words, “Roadway dedicated to farmers and their families. Carver County’s original caretakers.”
While the project was well-intentioned, the last line generated criticism from community members.
“I was born, raised and worked on a farm,” Carver County resident Ellen Bean said at a county board meeting on June 28. “However, I’m here today to state my opposition to the placement of inaccurate, dismissive and disrespectful signs that completely disregard the fact that Indigenous people are the original inhabitants of Carver County and are in fact the original caretakers of the land.”
Bean argued that the “wasteful use of tax dollars” spoke to a larger issue in the community.
“Once again demonstrating that not all are seen and welcomed in Carver County,” Bean said. “The only responsible and respectful course of action is to completely remove the signs and not replace them with more metal signs, but with actions that clearly demonstrate our respect to the true, original caretakers, the Indigenous tribes.”
In preparation for the meeting and in an effort to find an appropriate solution for the signs, board members sought education and input from local leaders.
“Since then, discussions with multiple local tribal leaders, shared and found resources, the Carver County Historical Society, the county led Communities of Belonging efforts, a trip to the Hocokta Ti, deeper discussions about the burial mounds in downtown Chaska, the Pow Wow that was once held in Chaska and the original meaning, history and pronunciation of this place we call Chaska and more have been great opportunities to learn,” Commissioner Matt Udermann said.
The original planning process for the signs allegedly did not include consultation outside of the board.
Udermann added that “...the general sentiment from Dakota leaders, farmers and community is (that) a simple modification to the word ‘original’ allows for accomplishing the intent of honoring farmers without unintended hurt for those that occupied the land prior to 1855.”
In the meeting, the board suggested that the signs be replaced with ones that say, “Roadway dedicated to past and present Carver County farmers and their families” or “Roadway dedicated to past and present farmers and their families.”
Those options also raised some concerns from the community members in attendance. The board also discussed moving away from making the redone signs a brown color instead of the original green. Carver County Administrator David Hemze noted that “brown is a better color because of contrast.”
No decisions were made at the meeting and the project was to be further discussed at a later date.
“The work is never done, and I think this moment may provide for even richer dialogue, learning, sharing and collaboration — personally and as a community,” Udermann said.