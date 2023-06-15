A free-standing Cafe Zupas restaurant and drive-through is being proposed for development in downtown Chanhassen.
The new establishment would be situated in the southwest corner of what is now the parking lot of Lunds & Byerlys in the West Village Shopping Center along West 78th Street.
At its June 6 meeting, the city’s planning commission recommended the city council approve the plan subject to the conditions of the staff report.
The Cafe Zupas project narrative states that a parking study conducted late last year found that the parking in West Village Center is underutilized, and the addition of the restaurant would not push parking demand beyond capacity.
In addition to a conditional use permit for its drive through, Cafe Zupas is requesting a sign variance for one of its signs.
The eastern wall of the building, visible to cars and pedestrians traveling westward on 78th Street toward Powers Boulevard, is where the restaurant’s signage as well as a mural representing Chanhassen would be located.
The mural would be influenced by the community and would include the text, “Good things happen in Chanhassen.” In addition to the mural and the regular Cafe Zupas sign, the applicant is hoping to have a second sign with the message, “Nourish the Good Life.” This additional sign would need further approval.
That being said, the planning commission recommended approval of the sign and said it was more representative of an inspirational message as opposed to a commercial one.
The city received a few letters from residents with concerns over the proposed development.
One letter read, “As a newer resident to Chanhassen, I was attracted by the walkability around the downtown area.” But, the letter continued, “After settling in a bit, I notice it [is] not as pedestrian friendly as it initially appeared.”
That same resident expressed concern over whether additional signage would create a distraction to downtown drivers, and asked what considerations are being made so that pedestrians can safely and efficiently navigate the site.
In the site plan, Cafe Zupas incorporated a pedestrian access into the site from West 78th Street, and during the meeting it was noted that the engineering department hadn’t brought up any potential distraction risk when considering the site plan.
Another resident submitted a letter asking why the new restaurant couldn’t be incorporated into the developing Avienda complex. “At one point, the Avienda complex had revised plans to accommodate public requests for more drive-thru fast food eateries,” the resident wrote. The resident expressed concern that the footprint would eat up parking spots and areas being used for plant markets.
Lastly, a third resident indicated they were disappointed with the proposal and said they believe a drive-through is a “massive underutilization of the site.” Rather, this resident proposed the city focus on developing more housing and mixed-use property downtown and in other “underutilized” areas of the city.
Addressing these concerns, the planning commission said the city recently approved a consultant study to evaluate downtown design guidelines as well as wayfinding and signage. But, while the city is pursuing means that will help ensure downtown development is reaching its fullest potential, it was noted that the commission has to evaluate the Cafe Zupas proposal based on current ordinances.
The City Council will consider the proposal at its June 26 meeting.