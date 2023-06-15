Last month, the Carver County Library announced the appointment of its new director, Jodi Edstrom.
Upon accepting the position, Edstrom’s priorities include spending time at each library location, meeting patrons and staff face-to-face, and taking a new look at the libraries through the lens of her new role.
Edstrom has been serving as interim director since last fall when the previous director, Heidi Hoks, retired.
Edstrom has more than a decade of experience working with Carver County Library and has worked in all six locations in a variety of roles, according to a library press release.
She said it occurred to her early on that one day she may reach this point in her career. “I saw myself dedicated to this organization,” Edstrom said.
Despite her extensive education, Edstrom said experience has been her best teacher in learning about the library system.
“As a Chaska Branch Manager and then as Interim Director, I have gained a foundational understanding of library operations as well as a crucial understanding of the importance of coaching and empowering our staff to best serve our population,” said Edstrom. “An outside candidate might learn CCL’s policies and budget process over time, but I already have been a part of the library’s structure and culture, which gives me the advantage to keep our momentum going.”