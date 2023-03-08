With boating season around the corner, the Carver County Sheriff’s Department is gearing up with a new boat and equipment for its dive team.
“Boating is a big part of what we do in the state of Minnesota, so water safety is very important,” Chief Deputy Sheriff Patrick Barry said.
The sheriff’s office recently received two separate grants to help fund the purchase of the new gear.
The boat, a 2023 SeaArk Bay Runner 210, costs nearly $50,000. It will be paid for in part with a federal boating safety grant of $29,000. The remainder of the cost is expected to be covered by the trade-in value of the county’s current 2009 boat.
With its normal wear and tear over the years, the sheriff’s department boat is due for an upgrade, Barry said.
“Our goal is to be out there and keep people safe and be a resource for them — to help when they need it, provide education, and enforcement when necessary. A big part of that is being on the lakes,” Barry said.
The boat will be used to enforce water safety guidelines and will be used by the dive team for recovery missions and other water emergencies.
In addition to the boat grant, the sheriff’s office and its dive team was also awarded $18,000 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The dive team is planning on using this second grant to add five new buoyancy control devices, as well as five drysuits. The buoyancy control devices give divers greater control over their position underwater.
Barry explained that members of the dive team are often searching for people and things in the “muck” at the bottom of the lake. He explained that the concoction of oil, gas and chemical runoff that settles to the bottom of the lake poses a danger to the divers. “The gear we use is extremely important in keeping our staff safe,” Barry said. The new gear will replace the dive team’s aging equipment.
The dive team is primarily made up of volunteers who meet throughout the year to stay up-to-date on training and procedure. “We have some very dedicated citizens that lend their time and experience to keep people safe,” Barry said.