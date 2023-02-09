“You mean she was born this way?”
Director Michael Brindisi circled this line, delivered during the song “Love Thy Neighbor,” from page 92 of the script for the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre’s upcoming show, “The Prom.”
For him, it epitomized what the show is all about. “It just resonated,” he said. “It just jumped off the page, and I said ‘Oh, fate! That’s what we’re talking about, the things we don’t control.’”“The Prom” is a modern love story about two high school students, Alyssa and Emma, who want to attend prom together but are facing pushback from their community.
The opening night for the show is this Friday, Feb. 10.
Brindisi said he came across the play by happenstance on a night out in New York. Brindisi fell in love with the play right away, and the chance encounter put in motion his efforts to bring it to the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre mainstage.
“I came out of the theater and the first thing out of my mouth was, ‘a real musical comedy!’” Brindisi said of his first time seeing the play.
He said “The Prom” was reminiscent of the kind of plays he grew up on and he had no problem connecting with and falling in love with it.Brindisi stressed the relevance of “The Prom” today, emphasizing the importance of LGBTQ acceptance. He recalled a conversation with a board member in which he said, “I picked this play because it’s important and I care about the future.”
“Alyssa and Emma were two stars in the galaxy that fate plummeted together so they could share their love with us,” he said.
Maya Richardson, who plays Alyssa in “The Prom,” will be starring in her second consecutive show at the dinner theater. Her first role was Ariel from the theater’s production of “Footloose.”
“I’m playing two dance-repressed teens,” she joked.
Richardson said she loves to see her friends featured on stage and highlight all the incredible parts of themselves. “The Prom,” she said, “really digs into the humanness of all of us.”
This was evident in a rehearsal as the cast and crew not only laughed but cried as they worked through a script that’s rife with humor as well as moments that Brindisi said really tug at the heartstrings.
“The joy of queer youth is so radical and so important and there’s so much of this showcased,” Richardson said. “It’s going to be so beautiful and so exciting.” She explained the importance of LGBTQ representation as she imagined kids seeing themseles represented on stage for the first time.
Monty Hays, who plays Alyssa’s counterpart Emma, said “being able to play a character that is openly gay is a really big thing for me.”
Hays said he was excited to be able to bring a story like this to the mainstage.
“I’m excited to show them, and be like ‘this is my life,’ essentially. I feel really open with this role, and I’m excited to share that with the audience” Hays said.