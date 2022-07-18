Bill Drake mentioned to his “significant other” that he was going to check out the initial day of the Victoria Farmers Market after work.
Well, a brief tour of the vendors, followed by a plate of nachos and a beer from the adjacent Enki Brewing, and Drake was ready to head home.
“I can tell you because she knows that’s what’s going to happen,” he said with a smile on his face and a glass of beer in hand. “I kinda like farmers markets, but a beer and nachos works for me. I’ll grab a few vegetables on my way out to make it look good.”
An estimated 15 vendors were on hand Thursday, July 7, for the city’s inaugural market of the season, which is now located in a south parking lot of the brewery off Steiger Lake Lane. A market will be held each Thursday from 3- 6 p.m. through Sept. 22.
“It’s comparable to the first week of last year,” Autumn Kaye, market manager for the Southwest Metro Chamber of Commerce, said when asked about the number of vendors. “Another produce vendor will be joining next week.”
Kaye said a meat company vendor and a baked goods vendor were new to the market so far this year.
“We are expecting more as the season goes on,” she said.