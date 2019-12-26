Are you feeling nostalgic for the songs and velvety harmonies from Christmases long, long ago?
Twin Cities musician Mick Sterling has teamed up with vocalist Ben Utecht for their fifth annual musical show, “An Andy & Bing Christmas,” in the Fireside Theatre at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Dec. 26-31.
Sterling, a well-established musician and entertainment producer, has broad musical tastes, among them the classic Christmas songs from the original Andy Williams and Bing Crosby albums of the 1950s and 1960s.
More than five years ago, Sterling considered producing a live show of Williams and Crosby's classic Christmas songs. He happened to bring it up with his co-producer Cate Fiero, also a professional Twin Cities-based singer. Fiero had just performed with Utecht at an event. She thought his voice would be perfect and suggested him to Sterling. They met, they sang, and their show’s been a hit ever since.
From Super Bowl to singer
If Utecht’s name sounds familiar, it’s because his original claim to fame was football. Utecht attended the University of Minnesota, where he played Gopher football. After graduating, he played professional football with the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals. He and the Colts won the Super Bowl in 2007.
After suffering five concussions, Utecht stepped away from football, and turned to another lifelong interest — music.
Utech’s father was a Methodist pastor and his mother was a singer. Music was something that was part of his life. In college, he would have majored in music, but at that time Utecht said, in a phone interview, “athletes couldn’t major in music. With practices and games, I couldn’t meet the chorales required, and the concerts for credits. I majored in communications, instead.”
By age 30 he had five recorded concussions, and he became aware of memory loss. He retired from football, and wrote the book, ”Counting the Days While My Mind Slips Away,” with Simon and Schuster. He’s become an advocate for traumatic brain injury awareness. And he’s established a singing career, often performing at traumatic brain injury events and fundraisers. That’s how he met Fiero, and then Sterling.
“I love football,” Sterling said. “And then to hear his voice. He (Utecht) sings with orchestras around the country. He can cover every genre. And he’s a great guy on top of that.” And Sterling could relate to Utecht’s brain injury, having been in a car accident. “So we connected on a great level,” Sterling said. The two have been doing the Andy & Bing show during the holiday season for five years throughout the Twin Cities.
Sterling’s story
The audience attending the Andy & Bing shows at the Fireside Theatre will not only enjoy a show, but they’ll also help with one of Sterling’s projects. At all his shows throughout the year, Sterling sells CDs of his music, including originals, solo work, and songs with his band. Buyers decide how much they want to donate. The proceeds fund his nonprofit called The 30-Days Foundation.
He started the nonprofit more than 10 years ago when he saw how even a few financial setbacks adversely affected some members of his family, as well as a few close friends.
“These things that happened were out of their control,” Sterlings said. “They got sick and were laid off. I thought, ‘What if you could take care of even one thing for a person?’ Sometimes that’s all a person needs is help with one bill, or to make a payment.”
Mindful of those types of financial struggles, Sterling started the foundation in 2011. It gives a one-time grant to help someone pay a bill, for things such as utilities or rent. Upon receiving the request, the foundation sends the money directly to the service provider.
Since 2011, The 30-Days Foundation has fulfilled 97,000 requests.
“We’re feeding the homeless and paying bills,” Sterling said. “The average grants are between $50 to $125. It’s enough to help an average person get back on their feet.”
Ben & Mick
Sterling and Utecht began their musical partnership with just two shows. This year, they’ve toured 11 venues.
“It’s really quite special because people are so familiar with these songs, but it’s rare to see them performed live and with a 19-piece band. These nostalgic songs are timeless, and our very large group brings them to life in a vibrant way,” Sterling said. “We both fear and respect this material, which is a very good thing. Even though these are tough arrangements and the vocal harmonies are very intricate and difficult, our ensemble does a great job of honoring the songs — not imitating them — because they are such a perfect reflection of the holiday season.”
As for Utecht, who grew up a few generations later than many of the Williams and Crosby fans, he’s grown to love Andy Williams style and has created his own Andy Williams show.
“My appreciation has grown immensely,” Utecht said. “It’s a different kind of singing from what you hear today. There are intricate chord progressions, and you appreciate how much time and practice goes into performing. Singing Andy Williams is not easy. It’s not flashy singing and the melodies and the vocal range is much more broad.”
The show required significant practice the first couple years, Utecht said. “It took some serious time and effort. One thing we’re committed to is we want the audience to truly experience the songs they were originally performed.”