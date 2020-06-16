Weeks ago, Gov. Tim Walz announced that as early as May 27, places of worship would be able to reopen at 25% occupancy. The announcement was in response to statewide backlash from faith communities including the Minnesota Catholic Conference and a coalition of Lutheran churches, who sent a letter to Walz May 20 announcing they would resume services despite his original executive order limiting religious gatherings to groups of 10.
Following the May 23 announcement, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis set a plan in motion to equip each parish to meet health guidelines while welcoming a return to communal worship.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and School in Savage held its first mass May 30. A new volunteer team was devised to enforce the measures outlined in Archbishop Bernard Hebda’s “12-page plan,” said Director of Worship and Liturgy Andrew Walker.
Although it’s odd to maintain a distance of six feet from non-family members and have hand-sanitizer checkpoints at every entrance, “it’s still a huge positive for those in the community who feel it’s safe to return,” Walker said.
While the limit for occupancy is 25%, Walker said the first weekend of mass only drew about 10% of St. John’s usual attendance over three services.
When St. Joachim and Anne of Shakopee held its first mass in late May, it recorded lower-than-usual attendance, too. Where six weekend masses usually take place, a total of 190 parishioners attended four masses. The parish still planned on summer preschool programs, and weekday masses, with the adoration chapel open during limited hours.
In order to ensure plans for following the Archdiocese’s guidelines were finalized, St. Michael’s of Prior Lake decided to wait until June 6 to reopen, said Fr. Tom Walker. So did Glendale United Methodist Church in Savage, which will hold drive-in worship services, said Pastor Kate Payton.
“As good Methodists, we’re trying to find the middle way between physical health given the pandemic and spiritual, mental and emotional health given the hardships of isolation,” Payton said.
Although there is excitement about the prospect of reopening, church leaders know there are challenges ahead, too. While Tom Walker said parishioners are happy to have the opportunity to gather again for Eucharist and grateful funeral services no longer need to be limited to a handful of family members, some over the age of 65 and the immunocompromised within his congregation still have concerns about gathering again. He said those who do not feel comfortable gathering in any size crowd are welcome to continue joining services via livestream.
“This whole experience has caused us to step up our game,” Andrew Walker said.
This is true not only of leadership at his church, but of parishioners. St. John’s of Savage holds an annual fundraiser for community organizations, which raised over $100,000 this year. Even in a virtual format, Walker has seen his church community come together.
In order to meet occupancy guidelines, most places of worship require reservations in order to track who is attending. Those who want to attend should refer to the individual place of worship’s website for more information.