On a crisp October morning, Allen Rothe and Lois Riesgraf stood in Rothe’s sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the wooded ravine backing their small Vogelsberg Trail neighborhood in south Chanhassen.
Earlier this year they and their neighbors — Kevin Nielsen, and James and Cheryl Sulerud — sold their properties to make way for the Highway 101 improvement project.
Rothe and Riesgraf have relocated to a home near Prior Lake, trading their heavily shaded forest hideaways for a view of a meadow and full sun. Nielsen has also relocated from Chanhassen, and the Suleruds moved to property on the Gunflint Trail in northern Minnesota.
VOGELSBERG TRAIL
The small neighborhood of four homes lies in the crook of Highway 101, south of Pioneer Trail. This one-mile section of highway is steep and curvy. Longtime Chanhassen residents remember stories that 101 was once a trail used by American Indians living along the Minnesota River, then became a path used by local farmers.
Heading south, just past past the Mustard Seed Garden Center, the road takes a sharp dive and curve to the right. Although there is a sign cautioning a hidden driveway coming up, it still takes good eyes to notice the break in the trees lining the road. Take a tight turn into the driveway and it opens up to a gravel cul de sac with four homes, nestled in a forest.
Rothe owned his property for 44 years; his custom-made home is 42 years old. Riesgraf moved from Chaska into her walkout rambler 25 years ago. Over the years they became close friends, helping one another with landscaping, home projects and improvements. There’s been a lot of sweat equity put into both their homes.
So it’s bittersweet for them to walk a visitor through their homes on an October morning, and look out the vast windows of Rothe’s home to the forest beyond. They point out a doe that has walked into the clearing below, slowly browsing among the leaves, then disappearing into the woods beyond.
In November, Riesgraf’s home, one of the two homes that have been purchased, will be moved to Lino Lakes; the other will be moved to Le Sueur. The other two homes, including Rothe’s house, designed as a treehouse in the woods, will be demolished beginning in December.
And so the Vogelsberg Trail neighborhood will be no more. In its place, a less curvy, safer Highway 101.
HIGHWAY 101
The Highway 101 project from Highway 5 in Chanhassen has spanned the years. Sections of it, beginning at Highway 5, have been reconstructed and widened. The last leg of the project is from Pioneer Trail to Highway 61/Flying Cloud Drive, where it will connect to a roundabout built in 2015 with the new Highway 101 bridge reconstruction.
The roadway should be safer for vehicles and for the trail crossing. Its steep grade will be lessened, a bridge will be built at current grade for the regional trail.
While the Vogelsberg Trail neighbors understood the dilemma in improving the road, it comes at the loss of their homes.
For Rothe, it’s been especially painful. He designed and built his three-story, 4,000-square-foot home himself. The house took advantage of its site overlooking a steep tree-filled ravine. Nearly hidden from Highway 101, from the road it appears to be a one-story contemporary rambler. Once inside the house, it reveals its three stories hugging a steep bank, with windows that made the most of the views.
The home, if seen from above, is shaped like a bowtie. The post for the three-story spiral staircase was a tree he found in northern Minnesota that he hauled home and stripped and finished. As he walked through the house, he described it as a house built on triangles. “There’s not a right angle in the place.”
It took Rothe 42 years to make the house just the way he wanted it. The hobby carpenter customized every nook and cranny.
“I was still working on it when I found out they wanted to take the property for Highway 101,” he said. “So I quit right in the middle of finishing off the screen porch.”
For Riesgraf, having to give up her home was also painful. Several years ago, she and Rothe remodeled her kitchen with cherrywood and travertine stone. “We both love stone,” she said. Rothe’s home had stone flooring imported from Turkey.
Rothe built the extensive retaining wall and walkway on the northside of Riesgraf’s house, connecting a lower level patio with a deck outside her bedroom on the upper level. Both of them sat down along the wall looking at Rothe’s handiwork.
OPEN HOUSE
“About 10 years ago, we were called to a city planning open house,” Riesgraf recalled. “They showed us seven maps, each with a different route for the new 101, all of them taking over the neighborhood. Still, the residents weren’t too nervous. Such a big project seemed years away.
In January 2015, the residents were asked to attend a meeting at Chanhassen City Hall. “They said, ‘It looks like we’re taking your properties.’” Initially, it looked like the project would begin in two years, then it was three years and then four years.
While they understood the magnitude of the project and that it was necessary, “We had to wait and wait,” Riesgraf said. “But we loved our properties and we’ve enjoyed the time we’ve had here.”
The three entities, the city of Chanhassen, Carver County and MnDOT together bought out all four of the homeowners for the project earlier this year, but allowed the residents until Oct. 31 to remove salvageable materials from their properties like windows, doors, cabinetry and wooden flooring. Throughout the summer and fall, Riesgraf and Rothe have placed items with the sign “FREE” near the roadway.
DANGEROUS CURVE
Rothe and Riesgraf acknowledge that living right off Highway 101 on the curve was challenging. Not only for the safety reasons, Riesgraf said, but also in winter when the icy roadway gives even the county sand truck a hard time. “He had to back up, up the hill to sand the road,” Riesgraf said. Her bedroom window looked out at the highway from where she could watch vehicles slide and spin out along the curvy hill.
After years of being doubly cautious when turning out onto Highway 101 in either direction, “We understand why they’re doing it (the reconstruction),” Riesgraf said.
The couple, admittedly bitter at first, have come to terms with selling and relocation. While living in the forest was a dream come true for both, they admitted it also had it downsides.
“My favorite Allen quote is, ‘Living in the forest with all its beauty and magic and beauty should not be romanticized on a daily basis,’” Riesgraf said, citing the ongoing battle with acorns, leaves, cleaning skylight windows, blowing off the roofs, and dealing with falling branches year-round.
The couple has relocated to a new home on an old homestead. “We’ve gone from woodland to meadow,” Riesgraf said. “We can actually see the sky out our windows now. I haven’t seen sky for 25 years.”