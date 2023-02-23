Editor's note: Southwest News Media will provide online updates pertaining to this week's winter weather here. Check back for closures and other developments.
Thursday, Feb. 23, 4:15 p.m.
The snowstorm has passed and the Twin Cities area has begun digging out.
Official snowfall totals are being finalized, but more than a foot of snow has fallen since Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service reported 14 inches of new snowfall at its office in Chanhassen, while to the west, 20 inches of snow fell in Apple Valley. With the storm moving out, a wind chill advisory has been issued for Friday night, with wind chills as low as -30.
This weekend, however, will be sunny, with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Road conditions are starting to improve. According to 511, major highways and freeways were still being cleared Thursday afternoon, with many still having a slight coating of slush.
Most public buildings are reopening Friday morning, and some activities are resuming Thursday evening. The Chaska Community Center reopened at 4 p.m., for example.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 5:15 p.m.
Blowing snow and high wind speeds are expected to continue throughout Wednesday night, but snow totals appear they will be smaller than previously reported forecasts.
The National Weather Service now forecasts approximately 8-11 inches of snow to fall in the southwest metro area during this second wave of wintry weather. Snow should dissipate Thursday morning, but roads are expected to remain difficult to travel as crews work to clear them.
Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph can be expected through the evening hours, according to the NWS, and gusts of 40-50 mph are possible.
Nearly all government buildings and services have been closed or canceled for Thursday. Southwest News Media has highlighted some of those above, but they are not a complete list. Travel throughout Carver and Scott counties, along with the whole region, remains unadvised.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 11:30 a.m.
After 5 inches of snow, round two of the storm will move in Wednesday afternoon. An additional 11-16 inches of snow, plus 40 mph wind gusts, will make travel through Scott and Carver counties dangerous, if not impossible.
Since the last forecast from the National Weather Service, snowfall totals and expected winds have decreased slightly, but even the expected total of 16-21 inches of snow would be a top 10 snowfall in the Twin Cities and the biggest single storm since the “Final Domebuster” storm 13 years ago.
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2:30 p.m.
In preparation for what could become a top-five snowfall event for the Twin Cities, Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and activated the Minnesota National Guard to provide services to stranded motorists across the state.
As of 2:30 p.m., flurries have begun falling in Carver and Scott counties. The two counties have been issued a blizzard warning by the National Weather Service, as has much of southwestern Minnesota and eastern South Dakota.
The snow is expected to come in two rounds. The first round should start Tuesday afternoon and last until Wednesday morning with 6-8 inches of snow. Forecasters say there will be a lull Wednesday morning with light snow before the snow picks up again Wednesday afternoon. Between Wednesday and Thursday, an additional 12-18 inches of snow is anticipated. Wind gusts may be up to 45 mph and up to 50 in the western parts of Minnesota.
The NWS says the Twin Cities will see extreme impacts from this storm Wednesday and Thursday. The combination of 17-23 inches of snow and winds gusting to 45 mph will make travel dangerous, and extensive disruptions may occur.
On the high end of predicted snowfall totals, this storm will be a top-five snowfall event in the Twin Cities; on the low end, it will end up in the top 15, according to the NWS.
Monday, Feb. 20, 2:30 p.m.
In its afternoon forecast update, the National Weather Service now predicts the Twin Cities to get 19-25 inches of snow between Tuesday and Thursday. A winter storm warning has now been issued for the metro, including Carver and Scott counties, through south central Minnesota.
Monday, Feb. 20, noon
As if the 2022-2023 winter couldn’t get snowier, a potential record-breaking storm was expected to move in with 12-19 inches of snow.
To add to the 55.6 inches of snow that has already fallen this winter, the Twin Cities is expected to see at least a foot of snow between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning. If the current forecast holds true, the snowstorm will be the biggest this winter — bigger than early January’s “Big Mess” — and the biggest since the “Domebuster” storm of 2010.
After Monday’s Alberta Clipper dusting, the storm is expected to move in Tuesday afternoon with 4-6 inches of snow. It should transition to lighter snow Wednesday, though by the evening a second heavier wave is expected, with forecasts predicting it will end sometime Thursday. The snow, combined with 41-45 mph wind gusts, could make for blizzard conditions, especially in open areas.
According to Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Twin Cities in Chanhassen, forecasts have stayed remarkably consistent with high snowfall totals.
“The highest-end forecast has this storm in a top-five snowstorm in the metro (historically), or at least in the top 15-20 snowfalls; even on the lowest, unlikely, end of snowfall, we will still see a top-25 snowfall,” Hausenstein said. “The second round will be worse with the wind and blizzard conditions.”
A winter storm watch was issued Monday morning for the Twin Cities area. The weather service advisory said travel beginning Wednesday will be dangerous and, according to the current forecast, blizzard warnings could be issued for Wednesday and Thursday.