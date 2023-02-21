Editor's note: Southwest News Media will provide online updates pertaining to this week's winter weather here. Check back for closures and other developments.
Closures and cancellations
Some municipal governments and organizations have started to postpone meetings, in-person classes and other functions due to the blizzard expected to bury the Twin Cities area with about two feet of snow this week. Here are some of the closures in our area:
- Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 in-person classes have been canceled for Wednesday and Thursday. Students will instead have e-learning days.
- All Carver County facilities will be closed to the public on Thursday.
- The planning commission meeting for the City of Chanhassen scheduled for Tuesday evening has been canceled.
- Eastern Carver County Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Parent-teacher conferences will be rescheduled, and all before- and after-school activities are canceled.
- City Hall in Chaska will be closed on Thursday. The city also canceled it's Human Rights Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday.
- Jordan Public Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. There will be no after school activities, ECFE, and Kid’s company. Students will be able to view class assignments online starting at 10 a.m. There is a possibility that there will not be school Friday if the roads aren’t cleared by then. Community Education and Recreation before and after school youth activities are also canceled. The CERC will remain open unless it becomes dangerous for staff.
- The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is switching over to weekend service for Wednesday and Thursday. This means its Connect program will not be doing pick ups or drop offs in private driveways and parking lots, and the following routes that do not typically have weekend service will not be in operation: Routes 436, 460, 465, 470, 472, 475, 477, 479, 480, 484, 489, 490, 493, Southdale LINK, and Orange LINK.
- The Prior Lake City Council postponed its meeting and listening session scheduled for Wednesday evening until Feb. 27.
- Students will have e-learning days in all K-12 classes on Wednesday and Thursday in the Prior Lake-Savage Area School District.
- Scott County is closing the Government Center, Household Hazardous Facility and the county libraries on Thursday. The county anticipates keeping those facilities open until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
- The Shakopee Community Center will be closed on Wednesday, although the Ice Arena will remain open.
- Pre-K-12 students will not report to in-person learning Wednesday or Thursday for Shakopee Public Schools. Wednesday is being granted as a traditional snow day, while Thursday will be an e-learning day.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 5:15 p.m.
Blowing snow and high wind speeds are expected to continue throughout Wednesday night, but snow totals appear they will be smaller than previously reported forecasts.
The National Weather Service now forecasts approximately 8-11 inches of snow to fall in the southwest metro area during this second wave of wintry weather. Snow should dissipate Thursday morning, but roads are expected to remain difficult to travel as crews work to clear them.
Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph can be expected through the evening hours, according to the NWS, and gusts of 40-50 mph are possible.
Nearly all government buildings and services have been closed or canceled for Thursday. Southwest News Media has highlighted some of those above, but they are not a complete list. Travel throughout Carver and Scott counties, along with the whole region, remains unadvised.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 11:30 a.m.
After 5 inches of snow, round two of the storm will move in Wednesday afternoon. An additional 11-16 inches of snow, plus 40 mph wind gusts, will make travel through Scott and Carver counties dangerous, if not impossible.
Since the last forecast from the National Weather Service, snowfall totals and expected winds have decreased slightly, but even the expected total of 16-21 inches of snow would be a top 10 snowfall in the Twin Cities and the biggest single storm since the “Final Domebuster” storm 13 years ago.
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2:30 p.m.
In preparation for what could become a top-five snowfall event for the Twin Cities, Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and activated the Minnesota National Guard to provide services to stranded motorists across the state.
As of 2:30 p.m., flurries have begun falling in Carver and Scott counties. The two counties have been issued a blizzard warning by the National Weather Service, as has much of southwestern Minnesota and eastern South Dakota.
The snow is expected to come in two rounds. The first round should start Tuesday afternoon and last until Wednesday morning with 6-8 inches of snow. Forecasters say there will be a lull Wednesday morning with light snow before the snow picks up again Wednesday afternoon. Between Wednesday and Thursday, an additional 12-18 inches of snow is anticipated. Wind gusts may be up to 45 mph and up to 50 in the western parts of Minnesota.
The NWS says the Twin Cities will see extreme impacts from this storm Wednesday and Thursday. The combination of 17-23 inches of snow and winds gusting to 45 mph will make travel dangerous, and extensive disruptions may occur.
On the high end of predicted snowfall totals, this storm will be a top-five snowfall event in the Twin Cities; on the low end, it will end up in the top 15, according to the NWS.
Monday, Feb. 20, 2:30 p.m.
In its afternoon forecast update, the National Weather Service now predicts the Twin Cities to get 19-25 inches of snow between Tuesday and Thursday. A winter storm warning has now been issued for the metro, including Carver and Scott counties, through south central Minnesota.
Monday, Feb. 20, noon
As if the 2022-2023 winter couldn’t get snowier, a potential record-breaking storm was expected to move in with 12-19 inches of snow.
To add to the 55.6 inches of snow that has already fallen this winter, the Twin Cities is expected to see at least a foot of snow between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning. If the current forecast holds true, the snowstorm will be the biggest this winter — bigger than early January’s “Big Mess” — and the biggest since the “Domebuster” storm of 2010.
After Monday’s Alberta Clipper dusting, the storm is expected to move in Tuesday afternoon with 4-6 inches of snow. It should transition to lighter snow Wednesday, though by the evening a second heavier wave is expected, with forecasts predicting it will end sometime Thursday. The snow, combined with 41-45 mph wind gusts, could make for blizzard conditions, especially in open areas.
According to Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Twin Cities in Chanhassen, forecasts have stayed remarkably consistent with high snowfall totals.
“The highest-end forecast has this storm in a top-five snowstorm in the metro (historically), or at least in the top 15-20 snowfalls; even on the lowest, unlikely, end of snowfall, we will still see a top-25 snowfall,” Hausenstein said. “The second round will be worse with the wind and blizzard conditions.”
A winter storm watch was issued Monday morning for the Twin Cities area. The weather service advisory said travel beginning Wednesday will be dangerous and, according to the current forecast, blizzard warnings could be issued for Wednesday and Thursday.