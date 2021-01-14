Missing a local driving range? After almost three years, the Golf Zone in Chanhassen could be reopening under new ownership as soon as late February.
Golf Zone initially opened in 1998 and suddenly shut its doors in May 2018. The businesses sits on Chanhassen's southern edge, near the Highway 101 Minnesota River bridge into downtown Shakopee.
Prior Lake residents Brian and Keri Colvin purchased the property in December 2020, which has an indoor putt putt course, a bar and a 40-stall heated indoor/outdoor driving range.
“We love golf, and my husband and I were really sad when the place closed down, as was most of the community,” Keri said, in a phone interview. “It kind of fell into our lap. Even without COVID, there’s never a perfect time to open a business, but we’re a family and we’re going to go for it."
If the Chanhassen City Council approves an interim use permit at its Jan. 25 meeting — and if all the required permits come through — the Colvins hope to open for business by late February or early March.
“I’ve heard that (people miss it) a lot. I had the UPS driver show up to my house the other day and thank me for trying to open it back up,” Brian said, at a January Planning Commission meeting. “We’re very excited."