The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum has received $20,000 in an urban agriculture award, given by the Urban Agriculture Resilience Program, according to an Arboretum press release.
The award is meant to further urban farming and tackle food insecurity.
The money, given by a partnership between the United States Botanic Garden and American Public Gardens Association, will go towards the Arboretum’s Farm at the Arb Apprenticeship program. The program grows and gives food to local food shelves, families, and others in need for free, partnering with community organizations to get the word out.
Awards totaling over $400,000 were given to 21 public garden partnerships across the U.S., the Arboretum being the only in Minnesota to receive the award.
The money is meant to “foster public engagement and education” about growing food in cities, as well as strengthening urban agriculture programs, the press release stated.
Sixteen states and Washington, D.C. receive funds from the national Urban Agriculture Resilience Program, which started in 2020.