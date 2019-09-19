Chanhassen-based IWCO Direct recently announced that Bob Rosser, its director of Postal Affairs, has been appointed industry vice chair of the Postmaster General’s Mailers’ Technical Advisory Committee (MTAC).
Rosser was elected to the position at a recent MTAC meeting and will serve in the role through the end of 2020, when he will become MTAC Industry chair through the end of 2023.
MTAC is a venue for the United States Postal Service to share technical information with mailers, and to receive their advice and recommendations on matters concerning mail-related products and services, according to a press release.
In his new role with MTAC, Rosser aims to focus on keeping the mail channel affordable and providing consistent and predictable mail delivery service, the release stated.
“Bob has dedicated his entire career to mail, and he will be a great champion for members of MTAC, its member associations, and mailing industry stakeholders as he focuses on helping to create a stronger Postal Service," stated Jim Andersen, executive chairman of IWCO Direct.