Children of Tomorrow Learning Center celebrated its 20-year milestone Jan. 31.

"Owner Aleta Mechtel started Children of Tomorrow Chanhassen with a vision of wanting to educate early childhood children and create an environment that helped parents and children thrive, she has a become a vital resource for the community and created a family for those who needed connection. She's captured the hearts of many and continues to thrive by being a mentor and friend to all," stated a press release.

"As she continues her journey she's accomplished so many things in her 20 years. Being a dedicated advocate for the learning community, she has built three other locations as well as starting a substitute teaching company to help other centers find reliable and trustworthy staff when needed."

The businesses has educated 3,000 children in the past 20 years. It currently has 32 full-time employees at locations in Carver, Chanhassen, Norwood Young America and Waconia, according to a press release.

