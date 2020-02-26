HANDy Paint Products, the line of painting accessories developed by Chanhassen-based Bercom International, has announced that it has rebranded to Handy Products.
In addition to the name change, the rebranding includes a new logo and website.
Handy Products was founded in 2001 when Mark Bergman became frustrated with the clumsiness of a paint can during a DIY painting project. Using an old coffee can and some strategically placed duct tape, he created the very first prototype of the popular Handy Paint Pail, according to a press release.
The original Handy Paint Pail was the first paint pail on the market with a built-in magnet. Handy Products is now a global business, offering a diverse line of 15 different products.
“Handy Products has evolved and grown so much in the nearly two decades since the Handy Paint Pail was born. It’s been an exciting journey to watch so many people discover and become fans of what we’ve created,” stated Bergman. "This rebranding not only gave us the opportunity to update our look and feel, but also to strengthen that connection that customers have.”
