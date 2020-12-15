IWCO Direct, a Chanhassen provider of direct marketing solutions, recently announced that Mike Parker has joined the company as Chief Marketing & Solutions Officer.
“Mike Parker is a recognized thought leader and has been an innovator in omnichannel marketing for more than 20 years. His extensive skills and experience make him an exceptional choice to lead the growth and expansion of our business at this time,” stated John Ashe, CEO of IWCO Direct.
Parker comes to IWCO Direct following five years as leader of the global digital agency iCrossing, a subsidiary of Hearst Corporation, according to a press release.