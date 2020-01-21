IWCO Direct, located in Chanhassen, a leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, recently announced Jamie Veltri has joined the marketing services team as vice president, marketing strategy.
With more than 20 years experience in strategic analysis and development, Veltri will partner with Alan Sherman and Wes Sparling, also vice presidents of marketing strategy at IWCO Direct, to lead client campaign strategy and help guide creative execution and production of omnichannel campaigns, according to a press release.
Veltri has a background in multiple industries, including finance, health, education, and nonprofit fundraising. Veltri has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree with a concentration in Marketing and History from the University of Pittsburgh.