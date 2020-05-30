John Ashe has succeeded Jim Anderson as IWCO Direct's chief executive officer.
IWCO Direct, a provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions and a subsidiary of Steel Connect, Inc., is located in Chanhassen.
Ashe joins IWCO Direct from Lucas-Milhaupt, where he was president and chief executive officer since 2018, according to a press release.
“I am honored to lead IWCO Direct as CEO,” said Ashe. “I look forward to working with our exceptional leadership team, employees, and clients as we continue to advance our data-driven direct marketing solutions. Jim Andersen offered inspirational leadership, mentorship and friendship to so many during his remarkable career at IWCO Direct. I am well aware that I have big shoes to fill.”
Andersen joined the company in 1999. He was honored with the 2010 Harry V. Quadracci VISION award from the Printing Industries of America and was inducted into the Printing Impressions/RIT Printing Industry Hall of Fame in 2008.