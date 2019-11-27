The SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce recently awarded Riley Crossing, in Chanhassen, with the New Business of the Year award.
Riley Crossing offers a full continuum of care senior living community and is attached to a childcare that provides full-time care, as well as a unique curriculum and philosophy for learning for infants, toddlers and pre-school age children, according to a press release.
Riley Crossing accepted the award at the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce Gala on Nov. 8. Part of the guidelines for the award included being a company that deserves recognition for its contribution to the community and the chamber through time, talent and treasure.
Riley Crossing is managed by Ebenezer Management Services, Minnesota’s largest senior living operator, with 100 years of experience serving older adults, the release stated.