In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carver County is extending its current walk-in/walk-up public services suspension through Sunday, April 12.
The original order was issued until March 27.
Eric Sieger, county communications manager, said the suspension includes, but is not limited to:
- Carver County Library branches
- License centers in Chaska and Chanhassen
- Government Center building, excluding the Justice Center
- Public Works/Extension building in Cologne
- Environmental Center
- County Attorney’s Office
- CareerForce
- First St. Center in Waconia
- Encore Adult Day Center in Waconia
Sieger said the county's law enforcement, 911 dispatch and jail services continue to be fully operational. County parks remain open, but no facility or in-person staffing is available.
The Carver County District Court and Justice Center aren’t included in the suspension.