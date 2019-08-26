Two dozen judges from around the country recently sampled more than 300 wines at the 2019 International Cold Climate Wine Competition organized by the University of Minnesota Grape Breeding and Enology Project and Minnesota Grape Growers Association.
Wineries from 10 states and one Canadian province were represented in the competition, according to a press release.
Carver County wineries came back with several medals, including The Winery at Sovereign Estate in Waconia, which won the Minnesota Governor's Cup for its 2017 Blue La Crescent.
“Hosting this competition helps winemakers and wineries by identifying and acknowledging achievements in making top quality wines,” stated Matt Clark, project leader for Grape Breeding and Enology at the University of Minnesota.
“The goal of the ICCWC is to recognize and promote cold-climate wines (both grape and non-grape products) from wherever they are produced. Of course this promotes the many varieties developed at the University of Minnesota, but also recognizes the Elmer Swenson varieties, ciders and other regionally adapted varieties that have been developed. The ICCWC is the only event of its kind where about 30 cold-climate wine grapes are evaluated as commercial wines.”
Waconia wineries received these medals:
Parley Lake Winery
- Barn Quilt Red, 2017, bronze
- Frontenac Blanc, 2018, bronze
- Lake View White, 2017, bronze
Schram Vineyards
- Marquette, 2017, double gold
- Marquet Reserve, non-vintage, gold
- Barrel 4, 2018, silver
- Oaked Frontenac Blanc, 2018, silver
- Frontenac Blanc, 2016, silver
- Marquette Rose, 2018, bronze
Sovereign Estate
- Marquette, 2016, gold
- Marquette Reserve, 2017, gold
- Sovereign Estate, Blue La Crescent, 2017, gold
- Marquette, 2017, silver
- La Crescent, 2017, silver
- Ignatius, 2016, silver
- Frontenac Gris, 2016, bronze
- Patina Gris, 2017, bronze
- Frontenac Blanc, 2017, bronze