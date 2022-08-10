Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen.

 File photo by Mark W. Olson

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is hosting another job fair 3-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15. People interested in a job can visit the theater, at 501 W. 78th St. in Chanhassen, ask questions even get hired on the spot.

The theater’s workforce is currently down about 18%, according to Public Relations Director Kris Howland. It must also start planning for the fall when some employees will be going back to school.

