Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is hosting another job fair 3-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15. People interested in a job can visit the theater, at 501 W. 78th St. in Chanhassen, ask questions even get hired on the spot.
The theater’s workforce is currently down about 18%, according to Public Relations Director Kris Howland. It must also start planning for the fall when some employees will be going back to school.
The theater is looking to hire people in many different areas of the establishment, mostly in food service. It offers full time as well as flexible part time opportunities for those looking to supplement their income, Howland said. One perk of the job is tickets for free dinner and a show.
“We have a remarkable team that works together like a family,” Howland said. “This is a fast-paced work environment where people work together like a well-oiled machine to ensure many guests are serviced in a short period of time before the curtain goes up.”