The Chanhassen Lions Club is once again selling Christmas trees. Residents can bundle up and venture to the Cub Foods parking lot, 7900 Market Blvd., Chanhassen to get their Christmas tree.
The tree lot opens on Friday, Nov. 26 and stays open for about two weeks. The lot is open on weekdays 1-8 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
According to Chanhassen Lion’s Club Secretary David Hess, it seems like every year the lot gets a little crazier on the first day because everyone is so anxious to get a tree.
The tree lot will offer 580 Balsam Fir and Fraser Fir trees because of their popularity. About 80% of the trees are in the 6-9 foot range but the lot will also offer a few larger trees that can get as big as 16 feet tall. Hess encourages those looking for a taller tree to come to the lot early.
Due to changes in the tree market such as shortages drought and fires, the tree lot has increased its prices about $10 on average, Hess said. Trees will range in cost from $60 to $110.
Proceeds from the tree lot go towards an array of charities. The Lion’s Club focuses on supporting local organizations when it can, such as Love INC, The Humanity Alliance, local food banks and high school scholarships.
In general, Lions are known for their contributions to sight and hearing related causes. That is their core and the Lions are fortunate to have research at the University of Minnesota related to sight and hearing loss, funded by Lions across Minnesota, Hess said.
A majority of the people who come to the tree lot are repeat customers, Hess said. He thinks that people like knowing their money is going to an organization that will give it back in some way.
“I think it’s a combination of ... a good product and just a knowing that ... their money isn’t going to a big box store,” Hess said. “It’s going to a local charity one way, shape or form.”
Hess has a family tree farm so he grew up in the tree business. Participating in the tree lot is a way for him to continue that and it’s a great way for Lions Club members to get to know each other, he said. The lot is very labor intensive and it’s the club’s biggest fundraiser. The Lions have a good group of people who seem to enjoy working the lot, Hess said.
“Every customer that comes is always in a good mood because getting a tree is fun. So it’s just a kind of a fun experience,” Hess said.