Chanhassen resident Greg Krauska has earned the President’s Volunteer Service Award for the second time for his work with disaster relief nonprofit ShelterBox USA.
The Award is a special recognition presented on behalf of President Donald Trump and is part of a program to acknowledge those who contribute a significant amount of time to volunteer activities. Krauska previously earned the award for his work with ShelterBox in 2015 under the Obama administration.
Krauska raised awareness and funds for the organization, which provides emergency shelter and supplies to people who have lost their homes to natural disaster or fled because of civil conflict. With his help, they provided assistance to more than 145,000 people in 11 countries.
“The lifesaving work of ShelterBox is only possible because of our inspiring volunteers like Greg Krauska, whose service in their communities is ensuring families made homeless by disaster and conflict situations have access to essential shelter and supplies,” said Kerri Murray, President of ShelterBox USA.
“This distinction truly sets him apart as someone committed to serving others and making the world a better place.”