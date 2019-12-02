Lyman Companies, a provider of building products, services and expertise, has named Charlie Bradburn president.
Bradburn joined Lyman Companies in 2009, most recently serving in the role of vice president.
Lyman is based in Excelsior, with a branch in Chanhassen.
In his new role as president, Bradburn is responsible for leading Lyman’s lumber and specialty building products distribution, labor services and manufacturing operations in the Twin Cities metropolitan and in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, according to a press release. Bradburn succeeds Lyman’s outgoing president, Scott Richter, who was promoted to vice president of Midwest Region Operations for US LBM, Lyman’s parent company.
“Charlie has been a standout member of the team since joining over a decade ago,” said Richter. “He distinguished himself early as a leader in the company, and we look forward to Lyman’s continued success for years to come under Charlie’s leadership.”
Bradburn has more than 20 years of industry experience and began his Lyman career at ABC Millwork & Cabinetry, where he worked his way up from sales manager to branch manager, before becoming vice president of Lyman Companies in July 2019. Bradburn holds an MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship, and a bachelor’s degree in Finance, from University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. In 2015, he was named to ProSales magazine’s Four Under 40, which recognizes leaders in the building materials industry.