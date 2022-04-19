Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. and Charter Bankshares, Inc., recently announced a merger agreement.
Under terms of the agreement, Nicolet will acquire Charter and its banking subsidiary, Charter Bank, according to a press release.
Charter is a $1.1 billion bank headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, with offices in Chetek, Wisconsin and Chanhassen and Chaska. A new office is currently being built in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
“Since our founding, we’ve seen what a good community bank can do for our region. Nicolet is the rare partner who puts actions behind their words when it comes to being committed to communities. I look forward to the next chapter and leading our combined teams in Western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities,” stated Paul Kohler, President and CEO of Charter Bank.
The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. It is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, the release stated.
Following the merger, all Charter branches are anticipated to become Nicolet branches.