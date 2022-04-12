Beginning Earth Day, April 22 and continuing through the summer solstice, June 21, the community is invited to participate in the Gnomadic Gnome Scavenger Hunt, a program hosted by The Garden By The Woods Garden Center and the city of Chanhassen.
The free program is designed to engage and educate people about the environment while learning about Minnesota native plants.
To participate, register and pick-up a free “Eco” Gnome Buddy at The Garden by The Woods then visit Chanhassen parks and locate the 20 “Gnomadic Gnome” way stations. Each location will be marked with a sign on a specific environmental topic.
Snap a picture of the Gnome Buddy with the sign. For every five pictures, participants receive five, free 3-inch Minnesota native plants. Visit The Garden by The Woods, show your photos and receive your plants, a maximum of 20 plants per registration. The Garden by The Woods is located at 78 West 78th Street, Chanhassen.
“The city of Chanhassen hopes this adventure will get families exploring our beautiful park system and learn something they didn’t know about all the natural resources within our city," stated Chanhassen Environmental Resource Specialist Jill Sinclair, in a press release.
“We are so excited to participate in this fun and informational program with the city of Chanhassen,” stated Laura Wood, owner of The Garden.
For more information call 952-949-0726 or visit www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us/1822/Gnomadic-Gnome.