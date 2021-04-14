After a request from new business owners, the city is considering revising regulations limiting the number of days food trucks can operate in Chanhassen.
Chanhassen Brewing Company is set to open April 15 after three years in development, having renovated the former Perkins on West 78th Street.
Though there will be plenty of beer, there’s no industrial kitchen in the facility, and owners Laura and Matthew Rosati had planned on having food trucks outside for customers.
But current city coordinates only allow food trucks 15 to 17 days per year with a special event permit — which would only last a few weeks at the brewery.
Laura Rosati, who submitted a citizen action request to the City Council about the issue, said in an April 12 council meeting that food trucks have been reaching out to her daily and she wants to join forces with fellow “mom and pops” to support local businesses.
“It wouldn’t be taking away from [existing restaurants] — if anything, we’ll get more people who are fans of the food trucks who will visit Chanhassen,” she said.
Community Development Director Kate Aanenson said staff has begun work on a draft that could change the regulations, though they don’t have any set details. The city would need to look at locations, parking and traffic, but also engage local businesses and community groups — like Buy Chanhassen, the local nonprofit focused on supporting local businesses — before sending suggestions to the council for discussion.
“We want to make sure it’s a level playing field for everyone else,” Aanenson added.
Changing the ordinance has been a point of interest in the past, said Mayor Elise Ryan, and “the topic isn’t going to go away.” Until the issue goes back to the council, Chanhassen Brewing Company has been granted the same permit extensions that fellow local businesses like Tequila Butcher received earlier in the pandemic.
“We don’t need trucks 365 days a year, we just want to give everyone business,” Laura said.