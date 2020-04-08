Originally scheduled until March 27, the Carver County Board of Commissioners extended a pause of in-person county services until May 3.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following services are only available online or via phone throughout the suspension:
- Carver County library branches
- License centers in Chaska and Chanhassen (drive-thru is available)
- Government Center building (except Justice Center)
- Public Works/extension building in Cologne
- Environmental Center
- County Attorney’s Office
- CareerForce
- First St. Center & Encore Adult Day Center in Waconia
“This action is the prudent, safe thing to do to keep our residents and our county workforce safe and healthy,” said Board Chair and Commissioner James Ische.
The Board of Commissioners voted to open license center drive-thru windows in Chaska and Chanhassen beginning Wednesday, April 8 for motor vehicle title and registration services.
County communications manager Eric Sieger said the move is in accordance with the state's Department of Public Safety guidelines.
Sieger said license centers cannot process driver's licenses or identification cards, but a recently-signed bill gives extensions to Minnesotans with expired cards during this peacetime emergency.
Valid driver’s licenses, instruction permits, provisional licenses, operator’s permits, limited licenses and farm work licenses that expire during this time will now expire two months after the emergency ends.