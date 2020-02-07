Management strategies in dairy fertility, cow comfort, building a healthy milk check and characteristics of resilient dairy farms will be addressed by the guest speakers at the 28th Annual Carver County Dairy Expo 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at Central High School, 531 Morse St., Norwood Young America.
Hosted by the University of Minnesota Extension and the Carver County Dairy Core Team, this event draws over 300 area dairy producers and dairy industry professionals, according to a press release.
“Dairy farmers are looking to implement effective strategies that will impact their bottom line," states Colleen Carlson, Extension educator in Carver and Scott counties. “Our 2020 speakers will address some of the limiting factors in dairy production and what changes dairy farmers can make to gain an extra edge in tight economic times.”
The 2020 Carver County Dairy Expo keynote will feature a dairy farmer speaker panel. Dairy producers will share cow comfort strategies with three different stall surfaces — solids, mattresses and sand. Panelists will address additional cow comfort factors in those systems including stall design, ventilation, water access and feed distribution.
Registration, lunch, and refreshments are $10 for adults, $5 for students. For more information, contact Carlson at traxl042@umn.edu or 952-466-5306 or visit https://z.umn.edu/2020DairyExpo or Facebook:@CarverScottExtension.