Crisp & Green, a fast, casual restaurant franchise recently opened a new location in Chanhassen at 530 W 79th St. The company was originally founded by owner and CEO Steele Smiley in Wayzata in 2016.
Crisp & Green is changing the game in the wellness industry, said Kaylee Jackley, director of marketing, in an email. The company believes that people “shouldn’t have to compromise between health and convenience, and the decision to Live Crisp and Eat Green should be an easy one,” she said.
Crisp & Green combines a sustainable chef-crafted menu featuring salads, grain bowls and smoothies with hospitality. That combination gives guests an exceptional experience, Jackley said. Some of the restaurant’s most popular items include the Fiesta Bowl, No Prob Cobb, Cinco De Light and Classic Chicken Caesar.
“Since we believe eating healthy is just one part of Living Crisp, we are committed to providing wellness resources and events to create healthier, happier and stronger communities,” Jackley said.
The company has over 100 locations open or in development across 12 states, including Florida, Colorado and Texas. In Minnesota, Crisp & Green has more than 20 locations open or under development, Jackley said.
According to Jackley, the company is excited about its new Chanhassen location — one of their most anticipated store openings. Chanhassen is a wonderful community that Crisp & Green feels lucky to be a part of, she said. The restaurant hopes to be a resource for bringing health and wellness to the communities it serves, she added.
The Chanhassen grand opening was on Thursday Sept. 9. Over the opening weekend, Crisp & Green offered promotions such as free fitness classes, free lunch and free customizable tumblers to a limited number of guests. The restaurant also hosted a fundraiser for the Chanhassen High School soccer team.